Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $153.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.32 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Resources Connection stock opened at $13.27 on Thursday. Resources Connection has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $16.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $430.28 million, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

RGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Resources Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Resources Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Resources Connection has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

