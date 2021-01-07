Research Analysts Set Expectations for PubMatic, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for PubMatic in a report issued on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill expects that the company will earn $0.93 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PubMatic’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PUBM. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

PubMatic stock opened at $26.71 on Wednesday. PubMatic has a 1-year low of $22.42 and a 1-year high of $38.70.

In other news, Director Ashish Gupta sold 975,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $19,504,820.00. Also, major shareholder Amar K. Goel sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,140,975 shares of company stock worth $42,819,500.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions worldwide. Its platform supports an array of ad formats and digital device types, including mobile app, mobile web, desktop, display, video, over-the-top, connected television, and media.

