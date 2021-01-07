Research Analysts Set Expectations for KAZ Minerals PLC’s FY2025 Earnings (OTCMKTS:KZMYY)

KAZ Minerals PLC (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the year.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Liberum Capital cut KAZ Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered KAZ Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

KAZ Minerals stock opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.77. KAZ Minerals has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $4.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.85.

KAZ Minerals

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

