Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Telos Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TLS)

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) – Colliers Securities issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Telos in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the year. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Telos in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Telos in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.50 target price on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Telos in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Telos in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Telos in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.21.

Shares of NASDAQ TLS opened at $31.06 on Tuesday. Telos has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $33.75.

In other Telos news, Director John W. Maluda bought 441 shares of Telos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7,497.00 per share, with a total value of $3,306,177.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 63,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,283,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

