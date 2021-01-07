Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report released on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.06) for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.04) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.48) EPS.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($1.27).

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

Shares of NASDAQ TSHA opened at $25.11 on Thursday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $29.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,654,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,538,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,322,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,600,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,480,000.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-103 for the treatment of SLC6A1 haploinsufficiency disorder; and TSHA-104 for the treatment for Surfeit locus 1 deficiency.

