Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for DoorDash, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:DASH)

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of DoorDash in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart expects that the company will earn ($1.24) per share for the year. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for DoorDash’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.86) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of DoorDash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $93.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.92.

DoorDash stock opened at $140.01 on Wednesday. DoorDash has a twelve month low of $135.38 and a twelve month high of $195.50.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

