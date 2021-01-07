Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Repsol SA explores for, develops and produces crude oil products and natural gas, transports petroleum products and liquified petroleum gas and refines petroleum. In addition, the Company produces a variety of petrochemicals and markets petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, LPG and natural gas. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on REPYY. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Repsol from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Repsol from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Redburn Partners cut shares of Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Repsol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repsol currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

REPYY stock opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.40. Repsol has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $16.10. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of -1.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.86.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter. Repsol had a negative net margin of 18.32% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Repsol will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Repsol

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; marketing of oil products, chemical, and LPG; the marketing, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG); and generation and sale of electricity and gas.

