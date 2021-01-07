Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Repro-Med Systems Inc. is engaged in the design and manufacture of medical devices directing resources to the global markets for emergency medical products and infusion therapy. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Repro Med Systems from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.13.

Shares of NASDAQ KRMD opened at $5.82 on Wednesday. Repro Med Systems has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $12.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -582.00 and a beta of 0.16.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 million. Repro Med Systems had a positive return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Repro Med Systems will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Repro Med Systems news, Chairman R John Fletcher bought 21,052 shares of Repro Med Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.48 per share, for a total transaction of $94,312.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 50,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,224. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.56 per share, with a total value of $45,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 53,552 shares of company stock valued at $263,923. 39.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRMD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Repro Med Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Repro Med Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. 66.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

