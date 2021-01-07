Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $78.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Renewable Energy Group, Inc. produces and sells biofuels and renewable chemicals in the U.S. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals, and Corporate and Other segments. It produces biomass-based diesel from a range of feedstocks, including inedible corn oil, used cooking oil, soybean oil, canola oil, and inedible animal fat. This segment is also involved in the purchase and resale of biomass-based diesel, petroleum-based diesel, renewable identification numbers, and raw material feedstocks acquired from third parties; and sale of glycerin, free fatty acids, naphtha, and other co-products of the biomass-based diesel production process. The Services segment provides facility management and operational services to biomass-based diesel production facilities, as well as to other clean-tech companies. This segment also offers construction management services for biomass-based diesel production facilities. REG is committed to being a long-term leader in bio-based fuel and chemicals. “

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on REGI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BWS Financial lifted their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.14.

REGI stock opened at $84.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.17. Renewable Energy Group has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $89.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $576.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.41 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 21.03%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REGI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 135.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Read More: G-20

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renewable Energy Group (REGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.