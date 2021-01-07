Ren Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $140.81 Million (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Ren has a total market cap of $329.22 million and approximately $140.81 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ren token can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000944 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi Global, OKEx, Kyber Network and UEX. In the last week, Ren has traded up 19.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00040447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005047 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $115.52 or 0.00293025 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00030170 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,073.26 or 0.02722507 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00012758 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Ren Profile

Ren (CRYPTO:REN) is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 884,917,075 tokens. The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ren’s official website is renproject.io . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg

Buying and Selling Ren

Ren can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Huobi Global, DDEX, IDEX, Tidex, UEX, OKEx and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

