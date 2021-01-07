Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Remark Holdings Inc. primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial-intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. Additionally, the company owns and operates digital media properties which deliver relevant, dynamic content. It operates principally in Los Angeles, California and in Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu and Hangzhou, China. Remark Holdings Inc., formerly known as Remark Media Inc., is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Get Remark alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Remark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of Remark stock opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average of $1.45. The stock has a market cap of $183.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 3.29. Remark has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $3.56.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The information services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Remark will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Remark in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Reliant Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Remark in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Remark by 758.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 12,886 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Remark in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Remark in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 9.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Remark

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the retail, life cycle, and workplace and food safety industries.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Remark (MARK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.