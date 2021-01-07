Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Rating Increased to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) was upgraded by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Odeon Capital Group raised Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Regions Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.90.

Shares of NYSE:RF traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,588,640. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.81. Regions Financial has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.49.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $419,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at $337,172. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 31,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 8,757 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 20.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 295,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 50,174 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 497,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 14.1% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 31,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

