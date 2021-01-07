Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Rating Increased to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) was upgraded by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Odeon Capital Group raised Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Regions Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.90.
Shares of NYSE:RF traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,588,640. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.81. Regions Financial has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.49.
In related news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $419,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at $337,172. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 31,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 8,757 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 20.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 295,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 50,174 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 497,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 14.1% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 31,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.
Regions Financial Company Profile
Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.
