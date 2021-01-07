reflect.finance (RFI) Price Hits $0.95 on Major Exchanges

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. reflect.finance has a total market cap of $9.07 million and approximately $364,463.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, reflect.finance has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. One reflect.finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00002536 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002667 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00026998 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00115299 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $186.56 or 0.00496360 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00049706 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.72 or 0.00238712 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00015979 BTC.

reflect.finance Profile

reflect.finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,511,059 tokens. reflect.finance’s official website is reflect.finance . The official message board for reflect.finance is reflectfinance.medium.com

reflect.finance Token Trading

reflect.finance can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire reflect.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase reflect.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

