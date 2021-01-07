Reef Price Reaches $0.0099 on Exchanges (REEF)

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. Reef has a total market cap of $29.92 million and $5.33 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Reef has traded down 34% against the dollar. One Reef coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00043561 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005451 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $118.20 or 0.00310432 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00031820 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,055.33 or 0.02771671 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00013208 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Reef

Reef is a coin. Reef’s total supply is 3,965,900,953 coins and its circulating supply is 3,026,721,973 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

Buying and Selling Reef

Reef can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

