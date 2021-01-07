RediShred Capital Corp. (KUT.V) (CVE:KUT) Given New C$0.90 Price Target at Cormark

RediShred Capital Corp. (KUT.V) (CVE:KUT) had its target price increased by Cormark from C$0.85 to C$0.90 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for RediShred Capital Corp. (KUT.V)’s FY2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$0.85 price target on RediShred Capital Corp. (KUT.V) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of CVE KUT opened at C$0.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.24, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.33. RediShred Capital Corp. has a one year low of C$0.37 and a one year high of C$0.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$44.14 million and a P/E ratio of 22.40.

RediShred Capital Corp. (KUT.V) (CVE:KUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 26th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$6.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.45 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RediShred Capital Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

RediShred Capital Corp. (KUT.V) Company Profile

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates the Proshred brand and business platform in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate Overhead. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred trademark; operates in corporate shredding businesses; and supports the franchises.

