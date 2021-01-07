ReddCoin Market Cap Reaches $47.24 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 7th. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 39.7% higher against the dollar. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $47.24 million and $598,131.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $39,625.22 or 0.99758722 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00008019 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00015882 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.77 or 0.00256207 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $179.84 or 0.00452764 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.84 or 0.00148141 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001782 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00038154 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

ReddCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.