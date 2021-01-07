Red Rock Resources plc (RRR.L) (LON:RRR) Shares Gap Up to $1.10

Red Rock Resources plc (RRR.L) (LON:RRR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.10, but opened at $1.15. Red Rock Resources plc (RRR.L) shares last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 6,224,020 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of £11.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80.

About Red Rock Resources plc (RRR.L) (LON:RRR)

Red Rock Resources plc operates as a natural resource exploration and development company in South Africa, Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo, the United States, and Benin. It explores for ferrosilicon, manganese, iron ore, uranium, cobalt, copper, gold, lithium, and nickel deposits, as well as oil and gas properties.

Further Reading: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resources plc (RRR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resources plc (RRR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.