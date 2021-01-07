Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Upgraded by Raymond James to Outperform

Raymond James upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Raymond James currently has $26.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RRGB. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Shares of NASDAQ RRGB opened at $21.65 on Wednesday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $37.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.40.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $1.17. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 52.03% and a negative net margin of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $200.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the second quarter worth $312,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the second quarter valued at about $184,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 36.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,888 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 18,388 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 174.6% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 71,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 45,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 17.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

