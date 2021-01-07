Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) Receives $15.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Recro Pharma in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of REPH opened at $3.02 on Monday. Recro Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $19.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.89. The firm has a market cap of $71.41 million, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.61.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Recro Pharma will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Scp Vitalife Partners (Israel) sold 18,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $59,691.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 701,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,223.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Recro Pharma in the second quarter worth $56,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Recro Pharma in the third quarter worth $32,000. XTX Markets LLC lifted its position in Recro Pharma by 60.0% in the third quarter. XTX Markets LLC now owns 16,258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 6,095 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Recro Pharma in the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma during the third quarter worth $100,000. 61.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products to pharmaceutical market in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc in August 2008.

