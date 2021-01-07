Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Axcelis Technologies (ACLS)

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ: ACLS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/5/2021 – Axcelis Technologies was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/4/2021 – Axcelis Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Axcelis Technologies is a leading producer of ion implantation equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductors. The company also produces dry strip, photostabilization and rapid thermal processing equipment, which is used in semiconductor manufacturing primarily before and after the ion implantation process. In addition, the company provides extensive aftermarket service and support, including spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services and customer training. “

12/24/2020 – Axcelis Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Axcelis Technologies is a leading producer of ion implantation equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductors. The company also produces dry strip, photostabilization and rapid thermal processing equipment, which is used in semiconductor manufacturing primarily before and after the ion implantation process. In addition, the company provides extensive aftermarket service and support, including spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services and customer training. “

12/22/2020 – Axcelis Technologies was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/17/2020 – Axcelis Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Axcelis Technologies is a leading producer of ion implantation equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductors. The company also produces dry strip, photostabilization and rapid thermal processing equipment, which is used in semiconductor manufacturing primarily before and after the ion implantation process. In addition, the company provides extensive aftermarket service and support, including spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services and customer training. “

12/15/2020 – Axcelis Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Axcelis Technologies is a leading producer of ion implantation equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductors. The company also produces dry strip, photostabilization and rapid thermal processing equipment, which is used in semiconductor manufacturing primarily before and after the ion implantation process. In addition, the company provides extensive aftermarket service and support, including spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services and customer training. “

12/11/2020 – Axcelis Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $37.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/11/2020 – Axcelis Technologies was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

NASDAQ:ACLS traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.45. The stock had a trading volume of 263,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 6.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.42. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $31.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.87.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.50 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $82,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,761.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 18,500 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $507,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,148 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,863. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,271,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,267,000 after purchasing an additional 127,317 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 971,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,371,000 after acquiring an additional 303,400 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 454,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,649,000 after buying an additional 173,496 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 401,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,830,000 after buying an additional 59,863 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after buying an additional 106,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

