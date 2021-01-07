Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $102.81

Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $102.81 and last traded at $102.81, with a volume of 8539 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.99.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Compass Point lifted their price target on Raymond James from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.55.

Get Raymond James alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.11.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.45. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 21.08%.

In other Raymond James news, insider George Catanese sold 4,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.45, for a total transaction of $471,736.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,092.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $323,990.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,315.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,357 shares of company stock worth $8,390,555 over the last ninety days. 10.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 29.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,132,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,613,000 after buying an additional 708,196 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 2.3% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,011,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,363,000 after acquiring an additional 44,641 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,118,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,377,000 after acquiring an additional 15,701 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 2.0% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,113,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,988,000 after purchasing an additional 22,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 745,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,246,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385 shares in the last quarter. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.