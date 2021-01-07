Raymond James Lowers FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) to Market Perform

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AR Network reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, William Blair lowered FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. FLIR Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.11.

Shares of NASDAQ FLIR opened at $52.45 on Tuesday. FLIR Systems has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $59.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 49.95 and a beta of 1.51.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $466.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that FLIR Systems will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FLIR Systems news, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $1,077,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLIR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,392 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 514,503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,873,000 after buying an additional 35,651 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 845.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 264,354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,724,000 after buying an additional 236,393 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 43,154.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,832,293 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $114,906,000 after buying an additional 2,825,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

