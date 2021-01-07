Raymond James Lowers FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) to Market Perform

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AR Network reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, William Blair lowered FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. FLIR Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.11.
Shares of NASDAQ FLIR opened at $52.45 on Tuesday. FLIR Systems has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $59.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 49.95 and a beta of 1.51.
In other FLIR Systems news, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $1,077,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLIR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,392 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 514,503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,873,000 after buying an additional 35,651 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 845.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 264,354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,724,000 after buying an additional 236,393 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 43,154.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,832,293 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $114,906,000 after buying an additional 2,825,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About FLIR Systems
FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.
