Raymond James Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) – Analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Methanex in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of ($1.69) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.98). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Methanex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Methanex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

Shares of Methanex stock opened at $47.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.54. Methanex has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $49.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.20 and a beta of 2.22.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.09). Methanex had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $581.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.00 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEOH. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Methanex by 42.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after buying an additional 25,157 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Methanex by 41.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,297 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,246,000 after buying an additional 150,280 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Methanex during the second quarter worth approximately $500,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Methanex by 37.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Methanex by 611.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 103,988 shares during the last quarter. 52.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

