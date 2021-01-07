Raymond James Boosts Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) Price Target to $24.00

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.70% from the stock’s current price.

LEVL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Level One Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Level One Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Level One Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

LEVL stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.39. 12,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,428. Level One Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $25.74. The company has a market capitalization of $157.70 million, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $25.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.15 million. Equities analysts predict that Level One Bancorp will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Level One Bancorp by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 28,323 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.25% of the company’s stock.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings and other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services.

