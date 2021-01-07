Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $93.28 Million

Analysts predict that Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) will report sales of $93.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $102.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $83.70 million. Rattler Midstream reported sales of $125.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full year sales of $406.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $398.30 million to $413.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $366.38 million, with estimates ranging from $311.21 million to $405.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rattler Midstream.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $96.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.45 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub cut Rattler Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Rattler Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Rattler Midstream from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Rattler Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.05.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 149,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 116,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 6,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 10,128 shares during the last quarter. 26.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTLR traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.11. 895,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,096. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.02. Rattler Midstream has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $17.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

About Rattler Midstream

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

