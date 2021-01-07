Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rapid7, Inc. offers security data and analytics solutions. The Company provides solutions which consist of threat exposure management, incident detection and response solutions as well as security advisory services. Rapid7, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on RPD. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Rapid7 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.58.

Rapid7 stock opened at $84.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Rapid7 has a 52-week low of $31.34 and a 52-week high of $94.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.18 and a beta of 1.17.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.87 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 60.46% and a negative net margin of 19.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 750 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total transaction of $67,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,609.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,589 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $327,929.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,777 shares in the company, valued at $6,629,844.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,931 shares of company stock worth $5,142,525 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,384,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,686,000 after buying an additional 118,577 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rapid7 by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,338,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,697,000 after acquiring an additional 131,724 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Rapid7 by 26.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,736,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,331,000 after acquiring an additional 360,888 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Rapid7 by 2.4% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,194,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,176,000 after acquiring an additional 28,419 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Rapid7 by 39.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 542,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,679,000 after acquiring an additional 154,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

