Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Director Thomas E. Schodorf Sells 750 Shares

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 750 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total transaction of $67,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,173,609.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $84.95 on Thursday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.34 and a 1 year high of $94.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.50 and its 200 day moving average is $65.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.18 and a beta of 1.17.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.30). Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 19.87% and a negative return on equity of 60.46%. The company had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Rapid7’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rapid7 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,384,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,686,000 after buying an additional 118,577 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,338,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,697,000 after purchasing an additional 131,724 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 26.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,736,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,331,000 after purchasing an additional 360,888 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 2.4% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,194,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,176,000 after purchasing an additional 28,419 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 39.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 542,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,679,000 after purchasing an additional 154,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

