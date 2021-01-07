Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Director Thomas E. Schodorf Sells 750 Shares

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 750 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total transaction of $67,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,173,609.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $84.95 on Thursday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.34 and a 1 year high of $94.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.50 and its 200 day moving average is $65.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.18 and a beta of 1.17.
Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.30). Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 19.87% and a negative return on equity of 60.46%. The company had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Rapid7’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,384,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,686,000 after buying an additional 118,577 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,338,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,697,000 after purchasing an additional 131,724 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 26.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,736,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,331,000 after purchasing an additional 360,888 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 2.4% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,194,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,176,000 after purchasing an additional 28,419 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 39.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 542,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,679,000 after purchasing an additional 154,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.
Rapid7 Company Profile
Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.
