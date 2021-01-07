Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) Raised to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ranger Energy Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. B. Riley upgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.67.

Shares of NYSE RNGR opened at $4.57 on Monday. Ranger Energy Services has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $7.99. The stock has a market cap of $70.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. Ranger Energy Services had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.85 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Ranger Energy Services will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ranger Energy Services stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. owned 0.33% of Ranger Energy Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions.

