RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.91% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. is an Israel based company involved in the military and commercial aerospace industries. The Company specializes in Avionics systems Digital Video Recorders, Ground Debriefing Stations, Stores Management Systems, Flight Data Recorders, Inertial Navigation Systems, Trainers Upgrades, Avionics systems for the UAV market, and Electro optic cameras for airplanes and armored vehicles. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RADA. BidaskClub raised shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RADA opened at $9.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.84 and a 200 day moving average of $7.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -949.00 and a beta of 1.04. RADA Electronic Industries has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $10.70.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.36 million during the quarter. RADA Electronic Industries had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. Analysts predict that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 2,137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 392,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 375,094 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the third quarter valued at about $1,131,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 2.1% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,071,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after buying an additional 63,844 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 182.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 51,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the third quarter valued at about $253,000. 35.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

