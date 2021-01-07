R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the healthcare provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on R1 RCM from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on R1 RCM from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded R1 RCM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded R1 RCM from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.17.

NASDAQ:RCM opened at $23.77 on Wednesday. R1 RCM has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $24.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 237.72, a P/E/G ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $307.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.38 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 182.08% and a net margin of 4.02%. R1 RCM’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that R1 RCM will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCM. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

