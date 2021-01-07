Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) CEO Michael A. George Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $1,067,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,505,676 shares in the company, valued at $26,735,562.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $11.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.12. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $11.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day moving average is $9.41.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Qurate Retail’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Qurate Retail by 7.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Qurate Retail by 22.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Qurate Retail by 52.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Qurate Retail by 5.3% during the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 16,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Qurate Retail from $6.90 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America upgraded Qurate Retail from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qurate Retail has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through television, programs, Websites, and mobile applications to approximately 380 million households worldwide.

Further Reading: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.