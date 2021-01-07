Questor Technology Inc. (QST.V) (CVE:QST) PT Raised to C$3.50

Questor Technology Inc. (QST.V) (CVE:QST) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.86% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$1.60 target price on shares of Questor Technology Inc. (QST.V) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Pi Financial lowered shares of Questor Technology Inc. (QST.V) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

QST stock traded down C$0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$2.92. The stock had a trading volume of 49,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,019. The company has a current ratio of 10.21, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of C$79.93 million and a PE ratio of 730.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.68. Questor Technology Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.18 and a 52 week high of C$5.68.

Questor Technology Inc. (QST.V) (CVE:QST) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$1.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.09 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Questor Technology Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Questor Technology Inc. (QST.V) news, Senior Officer Justin Mahendra sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.42, for a total transaction of C$90,750.00.

About Questor Technology Inc. (QST.V)

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and internationally. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

