Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky Sells 3,510 Shares of Stock

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $154,896.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

E Kevin Hrusovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Quanterix alerts:

On Tuesday, December 8th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 2,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total transaction of $93,960.00.

On Tuesday, December 1st, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,236 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $141,575.00.

On Thursday, November 12th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 2,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total transaction of $98,780.00.

On Monday, November 2nd, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,264 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $120,670.08.

On Thursday, October 29th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 2,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $76,600.00.

On Tuesday, October 13th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 2,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total transaction of $88,980.00.

QTRX opened at $47.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.95 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.38. Quanterix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $52.75.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $31.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 73.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.42%. As a group, analysts expect that Quanterix Co. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

QTRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Quanterix from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Quanterix from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Quanterix by 8.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quanterix during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Quanterix during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Quanterix during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Quanterix during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 71.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.