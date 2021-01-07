Quanex Building Products Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:NX)

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Quanex Building Products in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.09.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Quanex Building Products currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Shares of NYSE NX opened at $24.29 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.39 million, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Quanex Building Products has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $24.68.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.21. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $255.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $869,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth $191,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Quanex Building Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Quanex Building Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Quanex Building Products news, CEO George Laverne Wilson sold 17,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $356,048.00. Also, Director Susan F. Davis sold 25,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $578,373.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 199,578 shares of company stock valued at $4,466,628. 4.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

