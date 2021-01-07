Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Receives $112.15 Average PT from Brokerages

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.15.

QLYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities cut shares of Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Qualys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

Qualys stock traded up $1.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.30. The company had a trading volume of 388,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,813. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.13. Qualys has a 1-year low of $63.37 and a 1-year high of $126.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 55.70 and a beta of 0.85.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.28. Qualys had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $93.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Qualys will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $293,369.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,468,083.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total transaction of $111,714.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 69,552 shares in the company, valued at $6,912,773.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 222,402 shares of company stock worth $20,653,683. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Qualys by 67.2% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Qualys during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Qualys by 2,234.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Qualys by 253.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,063 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

