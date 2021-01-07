Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) (LON:QFI) Shares Gap Up to $2.47

Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) (LON:QFI) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.47, but opened at $2.58. Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) shares last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 3,247,614 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

Get Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of £27.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59.

Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) (LON:QFI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 5th. The company reported GBX (0.49) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX (0.30) ($0.00) by GBX (0.19) ($0.00). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quadrise Fuels International plc will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) Company Profile (LON:QFI)

Quadrise Fuels International plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets emulsion fuel for use in power generation, industrial and marine diesel engines, and steam generation applications in the United Kingdom. It produces oil-in-water emulsion-based fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.