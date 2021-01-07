QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) Market Cap Reaches $1.68 Million

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One QuadrantProtocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and Hotbit. In the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded up 61% against the U.S. dollar. QuadrantProtocol has a total market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $56,531.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get QuadrantProtocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002724 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00027402 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00112940 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.96 or 0.00489343 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00049848 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.67 or 0.00243827 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00016211 BTC.

About QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 391,795,431 tokens. QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com . QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant . The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol

QuadrantProtocol Token Trading

QuadrantProtocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuadrantProtocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuadrantProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QuadrantProtocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuadrantProtocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.