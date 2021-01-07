QMX Gold Co. (QMX.V) (CVE:QMX) Shares Gap Up to $0.18

QMX Gold Co. (QMX.V) (CVE:QMX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.18, but opened at $0.20. QMX Gold Co. (QMX.V) shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 3,512,837 shares.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.31 price target on shares of QMX Gold Co. (QMX.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$78.34 million and a PE ratio of -47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.17.

QMX Gold Corporation, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company holds a portfolio of properties covering approximately 200 square kilometers of the Val d'Or Mining Camp in the Abitibi district of QuÃ©bec.

