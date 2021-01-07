Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

QIWI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Qiwi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Qiwi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Qiwi from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Qiwi presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Get Qiwi alerts:

Shares of Qiwi stock opened at $10.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Qiwi has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $21.19. The company has a market capitalization of $631.85 million, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.16.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The credit services provider reported $52.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $45.62 by $6.87. Qiwi had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $83.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Qiwi will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QIWI. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Qiwi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Qiwi in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Qiwi in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Qiwi by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Qiwi by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. 29.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qiwi Company Profile

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through Payment Services, Consumer Financial Services, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Rocketbank segments.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Qiwi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiwi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.