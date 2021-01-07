QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) (LON:QQ) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $288.40

Shares of QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) (LON:QQ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $288.40 and traded as high as $326.00. QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) shares last traded at $326.00, with a volume of 851,726 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) from GBX 305 ($3.98) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 316 ($4.13).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 286.09 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 288.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.13.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L)’s payout ratio is 33.98%.

In other QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) news, insider Susan Searle bought 7,100 shares of QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 308 ($4.02) per share, for a total transaction of £21,868 ($28,570.68). Also, insider Shonaid Jemmett-Page bought 7,000 shares of QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 310 ($4.05) per share, with a total value of £21,700 ($28,351.19). Insiders have purchased 14,259 shares of company stock valued at $4,401,914 over the last 90 days.

About QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) (LON:QQ)

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defence, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. Its product includes advanced materials and manufacturing products, such as aircraft impact protection materials and stealth wind turbines; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing products comprises satellite based tracking systems; and cyber and electromagnetic technologies consist of electromagnetic disruption detection, as well as SyBard Diode, a secure cross-domain data flow.

