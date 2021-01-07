QEP Resources Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:QEP)

QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 9,968 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 530% compared to the average daily volume of 1,582 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in QEP Resources by 9.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 60,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of QEP Resources by 30.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 9,172 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 1.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 551,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 10,277 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of QEP Resources by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 70,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 11,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in QEP Resources by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,249,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. 60.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE QEP opened at $2.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $668.53 million, a PE ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. QEP Resources has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $4.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.42.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $177.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.40 million. QEP Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 0.68%. As a group, analysts forecast that QEP Resources will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut QEP Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.53.

About QEP Resources

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 382.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

