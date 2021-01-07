QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) vs. Yuma Energy (OTCMKTS:YUMAQ) Head-To-Head Review

Yuma Energy (OTCMKTS:YUMAQ) and QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Yuma Energy has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QEP Resources has a beta of 4.88, suggesting that its share price is 388% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Yuma Energy and QEP Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yuma Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A QEP Resources 2 5 2 0 2.00

QEP Resources has a consensus price target of $1.50, suggesting a potential downside of 45.65%. Given QEP Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe QEP Resources is more favorable than Yuma Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Yuma Energy and QEP Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yuma Energy N/A N/A N/A QEP Resources 15.74% 0.68% 0.34%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.9% of QEP Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of Yuma Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of QEP Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Yuma Energy and QEP Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yuma Energy $21.47 million 0.01 -$15.56 million N/A N/A QEP Resources $1.21 billion 0.55 -$97.30 million N/A N/A

Yuma Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than QEP Resources.

Summary

QEP Resources beats Yuma Energy on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yuma Energy

Yuma Energy, Inc. focuses on the acquisition, development, and exploration for conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It has onshore properties located in central and southern Louisiana, and southeastern Texas; and operated and non-operated assets in south Louisiana, including Cameron, LaFourche, Livingston, St. Helena, St. Bernard, and Vermilion parishes. The company also holds operated and non-operated assets located in Jefferson and Madison counties, southeast Texas; non-operated position in the East Texas Woodbine; and operated positions in Kern County in California. Yuma Energy, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas. On October 19, 2020, the voluntary petition of Yuma Energy, Inc. for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on April 15, 2020.

About QEP Resources

QEP Resources, Inc. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 382.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company sells oil, condensate, gas, and natural gas liquids to refiners, marketers, midstream service providers, wholesale marketers, industrial users, local distribution companies, and utility and other companies. QEP Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

