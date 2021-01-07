QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.27

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.27 and traded as high as $41.90. QCR shares last traded at $41.18, with a volume of 104,130 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QCRH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on QCR from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on QCR from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. QCR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

Get QCR alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.36 million, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.27.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. QCR had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $82.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. QCR’s payout ratio is 6.56%.

In other news, CAO Nick W. Anderson purchased 1,837 shares of QCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.94 per share, with a total value of $60,510.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 413 shares in the company, valued at $13,604.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in QCR by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 749,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,375,000 after acquiring an additional 16,287 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in QCR by 70.8% in the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 380,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,421,000 after acquiring an additional 157,601 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in QCR by 22.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 154,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 28,253 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in QCR by 0.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 125,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in QCR by 6.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 6,989 shares in the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCR Company Profile (NASDAQ:QCRH)

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.