QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.67.

QCRH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of QCR from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of QCR from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

NASDAQ QCRH opened at $41.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.27. QCR has a one year low of $22.39 and a one year high of $43.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.36 million, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. QCR had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $82.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 million. Equities analysts expect that QCR will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. QCR’s payout ratio is 6.56%.

In other news, CAO Nick W. Anderson acquired 1,837 shares of QCR stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.94 per share, with a total value of $60,510.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,604.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QCR in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in QCR in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in QCR by 517.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in QCR by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in QCR by 3.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits.

