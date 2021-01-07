QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) Hits New 1-Year High at $47.99

Shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.99 and last traded at $47.85, with a volume of 83 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.99.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,864.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. QAD had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $76.66 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 28th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in QAD stock. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,797 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QAD Company Profile (NASDAQ:QADB)

QAD Inc provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers various software solutions, such as customer and service management solutions for manufacturers to acquire new customers; manufacturing solutions, which supports manufacturing business processes; enterprise asset management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; supply chain execution solutions that provides tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and financials solutions to manage and control finance and accounting processes.

