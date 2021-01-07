Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for MercadoLibre, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for MercadoLibre in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.05). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $1,560.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MercadoLibre’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.96) earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

MELI has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,370.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. New Street Research began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,450.00 price objective on the stock. Santander raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,277.83.

MELI stock opened at $1,571.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,586.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,243.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. MercadoLibre has a 1-year low of $422.22 and a 1-year high of $1,735.75. The stock has a market cap of $78.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -9,824.26 and a beta of 1.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,367,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,857,000 after purchasing an additional 87,645 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,082,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,009,000 after acquiring an additional 177,387 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,010,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,618,000 after acquiring an additional 430,617 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 520,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,248,000 after acquiring an additional 121,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,625,000 after acquiring an additional 19,555 shares during the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

