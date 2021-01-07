Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Issued By Oppenheimer

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Helen of Troy in a report issued on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.01 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.98. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Helen of Troy’s FY2021 earnings at $10.55 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.20.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $228.51 on Wednesday. Helen of Troy has a 12-month low of $104.01 and a 12-month high of $230.56. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.33.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $1.45. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The firm had revenue of $530.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Helen of Troy by 34.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Helen of Troy during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Helen of Troy by 55.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Helen of Troy during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

