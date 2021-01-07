Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Increased by Analyst

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sonoco Products in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 5th. Seaport Global Securities analyst S. Tiano now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.91. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Sonoco Products’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SON. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

Shares of SON stock opened at $61.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.51. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $37.30 and a twelve month high of $62.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,074,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,485,000 after purchasing an additional 82,333 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,380,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,517,000 after acquiring an additional 56,696 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,351,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,028,000 after acquiring an additional 114,040 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,127,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,566,000 after acquiring an additional 189,342 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 663,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,864,000 after acquiring an additional 204,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John M. Florence sold 701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $42,543.69. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,381.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

