Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for V.F. Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for V.F. in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.12. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for V.F.’s FY2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The company’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS.

VFC has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of V.F. from $66.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of V.F. from $84.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. V.F. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.42.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $87.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -672.92, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14. V.F. has a one year low of $45.07 and a one year high of $99.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,645,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $526,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,045 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP bought a new stake in V.F. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,390,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in V.F. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,309,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 157.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,942,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $179,289,000 after buying an additional 1,797,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in V.F. by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,804,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $337,540,000 after buying an additional 585,392 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 27,499 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $2,129,797.55. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 62,741 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total transaction of $4,969,714.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,969,237.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,299 shares of company stock valued at $11,290,112. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.13%.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

