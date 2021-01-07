Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Pure Cycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ PCYO opened at $12.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.67. Pure Cycle has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $13.83. The company has a market cap of $287.13 million, a P/E ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 0.54.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 32.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.03 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCYO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Cycle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Pure Cycle by 123.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Cycle in the third quarter worth $94,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Cycle in the second quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Pure Cycle by 20.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pure Cycle Company Profile

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of master planned community; and oil and gas leasing business.

